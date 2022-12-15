El Arena: The Middle East’s underground battle rap competition

As Beirut plunges into crisis, battle rappers from across the Arab world fight to keep their battle rap league alive.

El Arena navigates the underground world of battle rap in the Middle East, revealing the stories of its most talented stars, as rappers from across the Arab world visit Beirut to compete against each other.

In El Arena, they use their rapping skills to put on a show and playfully fight for a chance to be crowned king.

Despite the economic crisis and the Beirut port explosion, El Arena paints a colourful picture of the region’s struggles through the poetry of some of its most talented battle rappers.

El Arena is a film by Jay B Jammal.