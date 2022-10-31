Breaking the Circle: What is it like to grow up in India today?

A British-Assamese filmmaker explores what it’s like to grow up in India after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed.

India has one of the world’s youngest populations, and it’s these young people who will live with the consequences of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed in 2019.

British-Assamese filmmaker Leona Chaliha travels back to northeast India to explore the question of what it’s like to grow up in India after the passing of the Act.

As she returns to Assam and meets a group of young people along the way, she witnesses the results of identity politics at play.

A film by Leona Chaliha