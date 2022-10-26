Femicidio: Violence against women in Italy

An examination of the rise of femicide in Italy through high-profile cases of violence against women.

From Italy’s northern cities to its southern shores and islands, cases of violence against women have rocked the country.

A 28-year-old yoga teacher from Verona, Laura Roveri, was stabbed 15 times by her former boyfriend. She survived the attack and has become an inspiring role model.

But, in Italy, one woman is killed every three days.

Nunzia Maiorano was murdered by her husband. Alba Chiara was murdered by her fiance who then took his own life. And, Lorena Quaranta was murdered by her boyfriend during the pandemic. Their families and friends relive the horror as they confront the phenomenon of femicide.

A film by Nina Maria Paschalidou