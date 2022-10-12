A Sky Without Stars: How a 7-year-old becomes his father’s eyes

A father who is losing his eyesight relies on his seven-year-old son to help him navigate the world.

“The mere thought of losing sight is not pleasant. Sometimes I start imagining the fact that in a few years I won’t be able to see my son’s face,” says Robert.

His seven-year-old son, Gabriel, increasingly guides him through daily life in Poland.

What the son sees for the first time, the father is most likely seeing for the last time. Their unique relationship reveals the love of a father who is seriously visually impaired and a son who is just discovering the magic of the world around them.

A film by Katarzyna Dabkowska-Kulacz