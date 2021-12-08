Wake Up on Mars: Refugee children and the trauma of migration

A young boy dreams of escaping to Mars as his parents tend to his two sisters, both diagnosed with resignation syndrome.

Furkan, a 10-year-old Roma boy living in Sweden, attempts to come to terms with the mysterious resignation syndrome that has put his two sisters in a coma.

The tight-knit family is trying to rebuild a normal life far from their native Kosovo where they were victims of persecution.

While their entire future hangs in the balance of a pending asylum request, the little boy dreams of building a spaceship to leave it all behind.