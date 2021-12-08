France and the UK criticise each other for the deaths of dozens trying to cross the English Channel.
Wake Up on Mars: Refugee children and the trauma of migration
A young boy dreams of escaping to Mars as his parents tend to his two sisters, both diagnosed with resignation syndrome.
Furkan, a 10-year-old Roma boy living in Sweden, attempts to come to terms with the mysterious resignation syndrome that has put his two sisters in a coma.
The tight-knit family is trying to rebuild a normal life far from their native Kosovo where they were victims of persecution.
While their entire future hangs in the balance of a pending asylum request, the little boy dreams of building a spaceship to leave it all behind.
Published On 8 Dec 2021
