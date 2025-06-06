Can AI be held accountable? AI ethicist on tech giants and the AI boom

What is the future of AI and efforts to regulate its harms? Marc Lamont Hill speaks to AI ethicist Rumman Chowdhury.

Tech companies and countries across the globe are racing to develop more advanced Artificial Intelligence. As this technology becomes more entrenched in everyday life, there are growing concerns over AI amplifying misinformation and being used in government surveillance and war. So where does the current boom leave efforts to keep AI in check? And how is the growing influence of tech billionaires shaping global politics?

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to the CEO of Humane Intelligence, and former Machine Learning Ethics director at Twitter, Rumman Chowdhury.