The US ‘has the delusion they run the show’: Jeffrey Sachs

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with economist Jeffrey Sachs on the United States’s place in a multipolar world.

Is the status of the United States as a global hegemon shifting?

Under President Donald Trump, US foreign policy has adopted an America First approach – one that many critics argue weakens international cooperation and prioritises transactional relationships over long-term alliances.

Meanwhile, major powers like China, India and Russia have been expanding both their global influence and strategic ties.

So how will the US deal with its waning dominance?