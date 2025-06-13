The US ‘has the delusion they run the show’: Jeffrey Sachs
Marc Lamont Hill speaks with economist Jeffrey Sachs on the United States’s place in a multipolar world.
Is the status of the United States as a global hegemon shifting?
Under President Donald Trump, US foreign policy has adopted an America First approach – one that many critics argue weakens international cooperation and prioritises transactional relationships over long-term alliances.
Meanwhile, major powers like China, India and Russia have been expanding both their global influence and strategic ties.
So how will the US deal with its waning dominance?
Published On 13 Jun 2025