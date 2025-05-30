The rise of Christian nationalism under Trump

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with professor Anthea Butler on the growing influence of Christian nationalism on US politics.

Christian nationalism has gained significant ground under US President Donald Trump.

This rise has led to growing concern about the movement’s influence on US policy – both at home and abroad.

So what does this mean for the future of American democracy? And with the influence of Christian Zionism – how is it shaping the US response to the war in Gaza?

This week on Upfront, Marc Lamont Hill discusses these questions with the chair of the department of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania and author, Anthea Butler.