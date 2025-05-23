The American coup: From Jim Crow to digital authoritarians

Is the US sliding into authoritarianism? Marc Lamont Hill speaks to historian of fascism, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.

US President Trump’s relentless attacks on institutions, the rule of law and the press have left many fearing for the future of American democracy. So is the United States sliding into authoritarianism?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to one of the pre-eminent historians of fascism, Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.