Omar El Akkad: Gaza genocide and the failure of US liberalism
How will history judge the West’s complicity in the Gaza genocide?
With Israel’s assault nearing its second year, the divide between those condemning the violence and those remaining silent continues to widen.
This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with author and journalist Omar Al Akkad on his book One day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, exploring the failures of Western liberalism and the moral cost of looking away from war.
Published On 16 May 2025