Trump tariffs could lead to a new world order: Economist Ha-Joon Chang

What’s next for the US and global economy after Trump’s new tariffs? Redi Tlhabi talks with economist Ha-Joon Chang.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his new global tariff plan, imposing a 10% tariff on all imports, and targeting dozens more countries with additional tariffs on what he called his “Day of Liberation”.

So, with Trump’s economic plan set in motion – what will be the fallout? And what will happen next?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi discusses with economist and author, Ha-Joon Chang, Trump’s new tariffs and their global implications.