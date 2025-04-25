Will Trump-Bukele ties worsen the threat to migrant rights?

Redi Tlhabi speaks with experts on fears of human rights abuses during Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The mass deportation of migrants under US President Donald Trump has raised widespread concerns over human rights abuses and the erosion of due process, with hundreds detained in mega-prisons like those in El Salvador.

As Trump signals closer alignment with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, whose administration has been widely criticised for its authoritarian practices, could deportations and human rights abuses get even worse?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with policy director at the American Immigration Council Nayna Gupta and investigative journalist Jose Olivares.