Could Canada really become the US’s 51st state?

Could Canada become the 51st American state? Redi Tlhabi speaks with Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae.

Canada’s relationship with the United States is back in the spotlight after US President Donald Trump suggested that Canada could be annexed as the 51st American state. The comment has sparked political backlash and heightened tensions on both sides of the border.

So is this threat of annexation credible?

This week in UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae.