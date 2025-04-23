‘It’s about time NATO be shut down’, says Vijay Prashad

Redi Tlhabi discusses NATO’s role and relevance in today’s conflicts with historian Vijay Prashad.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised NATO, casting doubt on the alliance’s role in a shifting global order.

NATO has suffered major setbacks in recent years, from its inability to prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the end of a 20-year war in Afghanistan that saw the Taliban return to power.

So, is NATO still relevant? Could it even stand a chance against any sort of confrontation with China?

In this UpFront web extra, Redi Tlhabi sits down with historian and journalist Vijay Prashad to unpack these pressing issues.