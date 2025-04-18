China “will not enter another century of humiliation”: Vijay Prashad

Can BRICS countries challenge the US? Redi Tlhabi speaks with historian and journalist Vijay Prashad.

Amid escalating global instability and a fractured Western alliance, nations in the Global South are reassessing their geopolitical alignments and economic strategies. The BRICS bloc, which includes Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa and other emerging economies, has emerged as a counterweight to the US-dominated financial order.

So, can BRICS countries fulfil its potential as a significant force in a multipolar world?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with historian and journalist Vijay Prashad.