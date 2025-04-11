What’s behind escalating US air attacks in Yemen?

What’s behind the US-Houthi conflict? Redi Tlhabi hosts political analysts to unpack what’s happening in Yemen.

The Trump administration has escalated US air attacks in Yemen against the Houthis. According to Yemen’s Health Ministry, these near-daily raids have killed dozens, including civilians in residential areas. While the Biden administration had already carried out a series of attacks, the Trump administration is significantly ramping up its military response.

The Houthis had launched multiple attacks on shipping in the Red Sea since November 23, 2023. They claim their actions are a way to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s war on Gaza.

Humanitarian conditions in Yemen had already deteriorated due to its 10-year civil war between the Iran-allied Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition. This conflict has reached an impasse in recent years.

So could Trump’s escalating attacks enflame regional tensions?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with senior policy analyst at the Washington Center for Yemeni Studies, Fatima Abo Alasrar, and political analyst Hussain al-Bukhaiti.