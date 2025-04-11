Gaza is a post-apocalyptic killing zone: UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini tells UpFront host Redi Tlhabi that ‘the world needs to act’ on Israel’s renewed war on Gaza.

It’s been almost a month since Israel broke the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, launching daily strikes across Gaza that have killed more than 1,100 Palestinians. Humanitarian aid has also been blocked from entering the area by Israel for more than a month, deepening the crisis.

Humanitarian workers have also been directly targeted. Since October 7, 2023, more than 400 aid workers have been killed – nearly 300 of them were staff members with the United Nations’ Palestinian relief agency, UNRWA.

So, what’s needed to ensure justice and accountability for the victims of war crimes? And what is the situation on the ground in Gaza?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.