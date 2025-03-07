‘The American empire is over’: Economist Richard Wolff

Marc Lamont Hill talks with economist Richard Wolff about Trump’s economic policies and global relations.

United States President Donald Trump is pushing to slash public spending and implement tariffs on countries including China, Canada and Mexico, straining diplomatic relations. He, together with billionaire Elon Musk, is also gutting the federal government and purging its workforce.

What impact will these measures have on US citizens? And how will they affect the country’s global standing?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with economist Richard Wolff about Trump’s economic policies and their impact on the US’s international standing.