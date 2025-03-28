What’s at stake in the DR Congo conflict with M23 rebels and Rwanda?

Redi Tlhabi dissects the continuing conflict in the DRC and its potential impact on regional stability.

For several decades, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has grappled with political instability, armed conflict and humanitarian crises. In recent months, the country has experienced a resurgence of violence, killing at least 7,000 people and displacing millions.

The escalation of violence comes after M23 rebels, an armed group backed by Rwanda, seized control of Goma, a city in a strategic, mineral-rich province.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has denied any involvement in the war.

So what lies ahead for the DRC? Will Rwanda and the DRC ever manage to reach an agreement and end the ongoing conflict?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with analyst and spokesperson for the Center for Research on Congo-Kinshasa, Kambale Musavuli, and the executive director of the African Great Lakes Action Network, Claude Gatebuke.