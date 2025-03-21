Can Ukraine and Russia realistically reach peace?

Redi Tlhabi discusses the Russia-Ukraine war and what’s next with a former US diplomat and a Russian professor.

For the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to a partial ceasefire proposed by the United States. Both sides have committed to halting attacks on energy infrastructures for a 30-day period.

However, strikes and drone attacks from both sides continue.

So, is a ceasefire realistically achievable? And how has US foreign policy under Trump affected relations between the two countries?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi talks to former US Ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst and Russian International Affairs Council member Dmitri Trenin.