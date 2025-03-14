Can global institutions stop Israel’s breach of international law?

Redi Tlhabi talks with a former top UN official on whether international institutions could hold Israel to account.

Despite a ceasefire signed in January, Israel has imposed a blockade on humanitarian aid and cut off electricity to Gaza this month in an attempt to exert pressure on Hamas and secure the release of more captives.

International rights groups have condemned Israel’s moves as violations of international law.

But is this where the reach of the law ends? What impact could global institutions meant to uphold the law have?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi talks to Craig Mokhiber, a former director in the New York Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.