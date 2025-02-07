“Dehumanisation of Palestinians is so normalised,” Poet Mohammed El Kurd

Marc Lamont Hill discusses the dehumanisation of Palestinians with author and poet Mohammed El-Kurd.

“Death is so quotidian that journalists report it as though they’re reporting the weather” wrote Palestinian poet and author Mohammed El-Kurd amid Israel’s war on Gaza. And with a ceasefire in place, the fate of Palestinians remains uncertain.

So what role does the Western gaze play in perpetuating a narrative that dehumanizes Palestinians and how does it shape our understanding of their struggle for justice and liberation?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill discusses with author and poet Mohammed El-Kurd the resistance and dehumanisation of Palestinians.