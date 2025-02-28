Culture War Politics Could Pave the Way for Pan-American Trumpism

Marc Lamont Hill talks to professor Greg Grandin on how President Trump’s policies shape US influence in the Americas.

As part of his election pledge, President Donald Trump said he would launch the “largest deportation program in American history”. This move strained relations with Latin American countries.

Tensions further escalated when Trump proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, deepening the rift between the US and Latin America.

So, are US-Latin America relations at an all-time low? And how does Washington’s history of meddling in the Americas inform the present moment?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to Pulitzer Prize-winning author and professor of History at Yale University, Greg Grandin.