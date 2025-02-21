Nina Khrushcheva: ‘It’s Putin and Trump against the world’

How is a Trump-Putin alliance affecting Europe and Ukraine? Marc Lamont Hill talks to historian Nina Khrushcheva.

Three years into the Ukraine-Russia war, tens of thousands of people have died, and Russia occupies one-fifth of Ukrainian land. For the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, United States and Russian officials met to begin peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

In a reversal of US policy, US President Donald Trump excluded European leaders and his administration indicated Ukraine would not join NATO or regain control of all its territory controlled by Russia. Trump recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator” and blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

Trump’s latest comments and actions have left European countries scrambling to determine the future of Ukraine as well as the broader security landscape of Europe.

So what would a Trump-brokered deal look like for Ukrainians? And will it represent a fundamental shift in Russia’s global standing?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to historian, author and professor of international affairs Nina Khrushcheva.

Editor’s note: This episode was recorded before the US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia.