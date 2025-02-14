Workers are cannibalised by the capitalist class: Nancy Fraser

Professor Nancy Fraser tells Marc Lamont Hill why she believes capitalism is at the root of multiple world crises.

The world is facing multiple crises simultaneously: Climate change, the rise of authoritarian movements, and the exploitation of labour from the Global South, among others. Professor of philosophy and politics at the New School, Nancy Fraser, says “it can’t be a coincidence” – at the root of it all is capitalism.

So how do resistance movements build a power big enough to fight back? And will it take a fundamental restructuring of society?

