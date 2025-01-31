Democracy doesn’t exist in the United States: Chris Hedges

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with the former war correspondent about liberal democracy and Trump’s second term.

As Donald Trump returns to the White House, many are raising concerns about the possible decline of liberal democracy.

What then would a second Trump term mean for the next four years for the United States? And what impact will the president’s foreign policy have on the Middle East?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill discusses these issues with Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and former war correspondent Chris Hedges.