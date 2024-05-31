Is Israel losing the information war on Gaza?

Marc Lamont Hill talks to documentary producer Sut Jhally about Israel’s information warfare strategy.

As Israel’s attacks on Rafah spark public outrage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war campaign is coming under fire despite continued support from the United States, raising questions about the efficacy of Israel’s public relations strategy.

Sut Jhally’s 2016 documentary The Occupation of the American Mind exposes the extensive pro-Israeli propaganda that has been targeting American audiences for decades. Since October 7, this narrative, which focuses on combating “terrorism” and the dehumanisation of Palestinians, has intensified.

As the world continues to witness the horrors committed in Gaza, is Israel losing the war for public opinion? Does this signal the decline of a once renowned propaganda machine?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Jhally, professor emeritus of communication at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and founder and executive director of the Media Education Foundation, about the media narrative shaping public opinion on Israel’s war on Gaza.