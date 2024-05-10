Israel’s war on Gaza: Challenging the narrative of a “just” war

Marc Lamont Hill challenges Newsweek opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon on her support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israel has seized the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, forcing tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee the area while shutting down Gaza’s main entry point for humanitarian aid.

In the meantime, university students in the United States are protesting against the country’s unconditional support for Israel, which has resulted in arrests, suspensions and expulsions.

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill challenges Newsweek opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon on her depiction of Israel’s military actions in Gaza as “just”.





