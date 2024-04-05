Norman Finkelstein on Gaza: The US could have stopped Israel on day one

Renowned scholar and activist Norman Finkelstein discusses Israel’s war on Gaza with Marc Lamont Hill.

As Israel’s war on Gaza continues, killing more than 33,000 people, numerous scholars and politicians have voiced concern and condemned Israel’s policies and actions.

Among those critics is Norman Finkelstein, a staunch advocate for Palestinian freedom and one of the foremost historians on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, himself a son of Holocaust survivors.

This week on UpFront, Norman Finkelstein shares his insights on Israel’s war on Gaza and responds to some of the controversies surrounding him in an interview with Marc Lamont Hill.