John Mearsheimer: Israel lobby’s influence on US policy as powerful as ever

Marc Lamont Hill talks to scholar John Mearsheimer about US foreign policy and its support for Israel and Ukraine.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 32,000 and caused a widespread humanitarian disaster. As Israel continues its attacks on Gaza and the civilian death toll keeps rising, the US is facing a growing backlash for its military and financial support to Israel.

This week the US abstained from a UN Security Council ceasefire resolution vote, allowing the measure to pass. But the US said the abstention did not signal a change in policy or support towards its ally.

On another front, Russia’s war on Ukraine continues unabated, with casualties mounting. While the US has pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, the legislation has stalled in Congress.

How are the current conflicts and diplomatic tensions affecting Washington’s global standing? And could this signal the end of US unipolarity?

This week on an UpFront special, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to renowned political scientist John Mearsheimer about how US foreign policy could affect the outcomes of these wars.