Israel’s war on Gaza: ‘The creation of a humanitarian crisis is a tactic’

Marc Lamont Hill talks to journalist and writer Mariam Barghouti on the situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, and with no sign of an imminent ceasefire, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the enclave is at risk of famine.

Residents in the occupied West Bank have rallied in solidarity with Gaza despite facing intensified raids conducted by Israeli forces and increased attacks by settlers.

What is the situation now in the occupied West Bank? And what future lies ahead for Palestine?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to journalist and writer Mariam Barghouti, based in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.





