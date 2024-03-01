Israeli MP denounces ‘tsunami of fanatic nationalism’ in Israel

‘We are on the brink of a fascist dictatorship,’ Knesset member Ofer Cassif tells Marc Lamont Hill.

Over the past five months, Israel’s war on Gaza has caused mass devastation and led to more than 30,000 deaths.

In January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague found that there was a plausible risk that Israel may be committing genocide.

While the ICJ case has been met with opposition from Israel’s political class, there have been those who have voiced support. Israeli parliament member Ofer Cassif has been an outspoken supporter of the ICJ procedures – a position that resulted in a failed attempt to expel him from Israel’s legislature, the Knesset, last week.

So what is the cost of dissent in Israel in the current climate?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Cassif about the current political climate in Israel and unpacks the push within Israel to silence dissent.





