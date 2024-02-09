Former director of Israel’s Mossad on civilian deaths in Gaza

In this week’s episode, Marc Lamont Hill challenges Mossad’s former director, Efraim Halevy, on Israel’s war on Gaza.

As Israel’s war on Gaza enters its fifth month, over 27,500 people have been killed and 85 percent of the total population has been internally displaced. The war has also spurred regional tensions and threatened stability across the Middle East.

Efforts to halt the war have been in vain, with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently rejected a truce offer, saying there will be no end to the war until Israel wins.

So, when will the attacks and killings stop? And what is the Netanyahu government’s long-term strategy?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill challenges Efraim Halevy, the former director of Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency.