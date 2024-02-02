It’s immoral: UN special rapporteur on UNRWA funding cuts

What impact will UNRWA funding cuts have on Gaza? Marc Lamont Hill speaks to UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening with more than 26,000 Gaza Palestinians killed and another 1.7 million displaced since October 7th.

At least a dozen countries have announced they will be suspending funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) after Israel accused 12 of the agency’s employees of participating in the October 7th attacks.

UNRWA has been a crucial provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza, so why, during a time of crisis and based only on allegations, have countries pulled their funding? What will happen to civilians who depend on the agency for survival?

On UpFront this week, Marc Lamont Hill talks to the UN’s special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, on the impending consequences of UNWRA’s funding cuts.