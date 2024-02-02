Can South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ stop Israel?

South Africa’s ambassador to the US talks to Marc Lamont Hill about the implications of the case and the court’s ruling.

Last week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered provisional measures in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel. The ruling states that Israel must prevent and punish incitement of genocidal acts and allow civilians access to humanitarian aid.

The decision comes after nearly four months of war in Gaza, which has killed more than 26,000 people and caused a major humanitarian crisis.

While the interim ruling on South Africa’s case has been hailed as a legal win for Palestinians and their supporters, many are questioning what practical implications this will have on the war and for the people of Gaza. Will South Africa’s case help change the course of the conflict?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to South Africa’s ambassador to the United States, Ndumiso Ntshinga.