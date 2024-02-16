The impact of anti-Arab and anti-Muslim sentiment in the US

Following an inflammatory piece in the Wall Street Journal, Marc Lamont Hill talks to Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Since the October 7th attacks and the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, there’s been an uptick in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab rhetoric and incidents across the United States.

A few weeks ago, an opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal labelled the city of Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab and Muslim communities in the US, as “America’s Jihad Capital”. The op-ed has left many of the city’s residents concerned that the piece plays into growing anti-Arab and Islamophobic sentiment.

Meanwhile, continuing US support for Israel has left many Muslim Americans feeling alienated by the current administration. With the 2024 election campaigns fully under way, uncertainty about the Arab-American support for US President Joe Biden continues to grow.

So what impact has Israel’s war on Gaza had on Muslim and Arab communities in the US? And how will it affect the upcoming Presidential election?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to Dearborn’s Mayor, Abdullah Hammoud, on the Arab and Muslims and their reaction to the rising tensions and the upcoming presidential elections.





