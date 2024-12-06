Climate Justice, Indigenous rights, and the settler-colonial mindset

Marc Lamont Hill in conversation with activist Nick Estes about Indigenous rights and the need for climate justice.

Across the globe, Indigenous peoples are grappling with the devastating effects of a rapidly escalating climate crisis, yet they remain sidelined in environmental decision-making.

So how can meaningful change happen when those most affected aren’t part of the conversation? And how is the history of genocide against Indigenous peoples in the US similar to the plight of Indigenous peoples across the globe?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with co-founder of the Red Nation and author of Our History is the Future, Nick Estes.