‘The only remaining colonialist country is Israel’: Gideon Levy

What’s Netanyahu’s endgame in Syria? Marc Lamont Hill discusses it with author and columnist Gideon Levy.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Israel has conducted air strikes across Syria and seized territory in the Golan Heights in violation of a 50-year ceasefire. And as Israel continues its genocide in Gaza and maintains its occupation of the West Bank, Israel’s attacks on Syria raise questions about its regional strategies.

So what’s Netanyahu’s endgame in Syria? Will Israel interfere with Syria’s transitional government and further expand its territory?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to author and columnist Gideon Levy.