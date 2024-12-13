What does Bashar al-Assad’s fall mean for Syria and the region?

What’s next for Syria? Middle East experts and a former US diplomat join Marc Lamont Hill to unpack the fall of al-Assad.

After more than 50 years of the al-Assad’s family reign over Syria, opposition forces, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, launched a swift and unexpected offensive that overthrew President Bashar al-Assad.

While al-Assad fled to Russia and has been granted asylum, Syria’s future hangs in the balance. A transitional government has been put in place, but uncertainty over who will ultimately lead the country remains.

Will this moment lead to democracy for Syrians after decades of brutality? Will foreign interference and internal conflict undermine a new and independent Syria?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to former Arabic-language spokesperson for the US State Department Hala Rharrit; founding director of the Middle East and Islamic Studies Program at George Mason University Bassam Haddad; senior fellow at the CATO Institute Mustafa Akyol; and Middle East expert at the Russian International Affairs Council Alexey Khlebnikov.