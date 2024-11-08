How Kamala Harris and the Democrats lost the 2024 US election

Marc Lamont Hill dissects the reasons behind a historic election victory for Donald Trump.

In a historic political comeback, former President Donald Trump has been re-elected for a second term in office, despite facing multiple felony charges and widespread criticism of his alleged authoritarian tendencies.

His Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, failed to persuade voters, with many claiming she didn’t distance herself enough from the unpopular incumbent President Joe Biden.

So, what went wrong for the Democrats in their campaign? And what will a second Trump presidency look like?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with associate professor of political science at Fordham University Christina Greer, co-host of Useful Idiots Katie Halper, reporter and co-founder of Drop Site News Ryan Grim, and former Deputy Chief of Staff under the Trump administration Emma Doyle.