Rashid Khalidi: This genocide ‘worse than any phase of Palestinian history’

‘This is a systematic attempt to make Gaza unlivable, to immiserate that population,’ historian says.

From the 1948 Nakba to the genocide unfolding in Gaza today, Israel has a long history of violence against the Palestinian people. As images of death and destruction continue to pour out of Gaza, the question arises: Has the world finally opened its eyes to the plight of the Palestinian people? And what is the historical significance of this moment for Palestine and for the broader Middle East?

In an UpFront special, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to one of the pre-eminent historians of the Palestinian people, the Edward Said professor emeritus of modern Arab studies at Columbia University, Rashid Khalidi.