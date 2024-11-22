Is the growing power of Big Tech a threat to democracy?

Nobel Prize laureate Maria Ressa and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis discuss Big Tech in politics.

As President-elect Donald Trump picks his new government, Elon Musk, one of his most prominent supporters and the world’s richest man, is set to play a key role in the incoming administration. Musk has been appointed to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, signalling a growing influence of Big Tech in politics.

Musk’s transition to policymaking raises questions about the power of Big Tech and its influence on governments.

So, what power do major tech corporations and their leaders wield over our politics and society? And does it pose a risk to democracy?

This week in UpFront, two of the world’s leading thinkers on the influence of tech on democracy, Nobel Prize winner Maria Ressa and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, discuss the future of Big Tech in society with Marc Lamont Hill.