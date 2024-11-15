What a second Trump presidency means for the Middle East and Ukraine

Marc Lamont Hill discusses the impact of a second Trump presidency on US foreign policy and global crises.

As the US braces for a transition of power between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, both US geopolitical allies and adversaries wonder what direction American foreign policy will take under Trump.

With tensions in the Middle East at a boiling point and Israel continuing its genocidal campaign in Gaza, what effect will a Trump administration have on the region? And how will Trump’s handling of the war in Ukraine affect Europe and global stability?

This week in UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks with former US State Department official Annelle Sheline, professor of international affairs at Harvard Kennedy School Stephen Walt, and political analyst Omar Baddar about the future of American foreign policy under a second Donald Trump term.