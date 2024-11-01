Is the US election really a choice between genocide or fascism?

Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Trump’s ex-Chief of Staff and asks progressives: vote Blue or abandon Harris?

With just days until the US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remain neck and neck in the polls.

Some voters have decided to turn against Harris, condemning her lack of support for Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Gaza. Others denounce Trump for what they call “authoritarian” rhetoric, on top of his multiple convictions for tax fraud and sexual abuse.

Would a Trump victory pose a real threat to US democracy? How should progressives respond at the ballot box?

This week in UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks to Trump’s former acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, political commentator and former national press secretary for the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign, Briahna Joy Gray, and Danielle Moodie, host of The Danielle Moodie Show on YouTube, and co-host of The New Abnormal podcast.