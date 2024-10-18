Cori Bush on Palestinian liberation, Kamala Harris and the pro-Israel lobby

As the United States election campaign enters its final stretch and Israel’s war on Gaza rages on, a number of American politicians have carried on in their steadfast criticism of the administration’s continued support for Israel.

Among them is Congresswoman Cori Bush, who publicly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal and opposed his address to the US Congress in July.

A month later, Bush lost her primary in the second most expensive House of Representatives race in US history to fellow Democrat Wesley Bell, a candidate heavily backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel lobbying group.

Did her position on Gaza lead to her defeat? And is there space for dissent within the Democratic Party?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Bush about the November 5 US elections, Palestinian liberation and the pro-Israel lobby.