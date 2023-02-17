Why are so many journalists being killed in Mexico?

‘What is happening in Mexico is a human rights emergency,’ says journalist and author Anabel Hernandez.

Mexico is one of the most dangerous places for journalists in the world. The country experienced a record number of journalist deaths in 2022. Criminal cartels and corruption have plagued the country for decades, continuing a cycle of violence.

Even with some efforts to protect the press, the fact remains that journalists in Mexico are facing undeniable threats to their lives and livelihoods.

So, what does the future hold for journalism in the country?

Joining Marc Lamont Hill to discuss this on UpFront is the award-winning investigative journalist and author of Narcoland, the Mexican Drug Lords, and their Godfathers, Anabel Hernandez.