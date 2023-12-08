What’s next for Argentina under far-right President Javier Milei?

Marc Lamont Hill explores the economic and human rights impact incoming President Javier Milei will have on Argentina.

Argentines will have a new president taking office this Sunday. The far-right, self-described “anarcho-capitalist” Javier Milei secured a resounding victory in the November elections.

Argentina is facing its worst economic crisis in 20 years, with triple-digit inflation and more than 40 percent of the population living below the poverty line. Milei, who is an economist, based his campaign on radical proposals, including eliminating the central bank, closing key ministries, and dollarising the Argentinian economy. He has taken stances against abortion rights and dismissed climate change as a “socialist lie”.

He also expressed admiration for former US President Donald Trump and former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

In this change in the political and societal landscape, what is next for Argentina?

On UpFront, Ernesto Semán, associate professor of Latin American history at the University of Bergen, and Veronica Gago, professor of political science at the University of Buenos Aires, join Marc Lamont Hill to discuss the political situation in Argentina.