Israel-Gaza war: Why are culture and society targets?

Fatima Bhutto talks with Marc Lamont Hill about support for Gaza in the Muslim world and attacks on Palestinian culture.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, numerous scientists, artists and journalists have been killed.

Cultural and historic centres have also been targeted, with over 100 historic places destroyed.

What impact will Israel’s killing of Palestinian literary and cultural figures in Gaza have?

On UpFront, writer and activist Fatima Bhutto speaks to Marc Lamont Hill about why states are threatened by writers and what’s at stake when people lose their art, their literature and their culture.