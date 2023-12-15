Israel-Gaza war: Is the US administration divorced from reality?

Hanan Ashrawi talks to Marc Lamont Hill about the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the US’s position.

More than two months into Israel’s deadly bombing campaign on Gaza, the death toll now stands at more than 18,000 amidst an ever-increasing humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations World Food Programme’s deputy director, Carl Skau, has warned that Gaza residents are facing starvation with nine out of 10 people in Gaza not able to eat every day.

Despite the worsening crisis, the United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

So what happens next? Can the international community push Israel towards a ceasefire? Are negotiations between Israel and Palestinians even possible?

On UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill talks with the former spokesperson for the Palestinian Liberation Organization, Hanan Ashrawi, about the US veto, the occupied West Bank and global public opinion on Palestine.