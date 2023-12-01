Israel-Gaza War: Can Hamas be defeated?

Marc Lamont Hill discusses Gaza’s future and whether Israel’s stated objective of eradicating Hamas is possible.

Following the October 7 Hamas attack that left 1,200 dead, Israel repeatedly promised to eradicate the group, launching a devastating counteroffensive against the Palestinians.

Nearly eight weeks since the start of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, at least 15,000 Palestinians have been killed.

Gaza City is now in ruins, with almost half of the buildings in northern Gaza damaged. But is Israel any closer to toppling Hamas? And if Hamas is destroyed, who could actually fill the power vacuum?

On UpFront, former spokesperson of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Diana Buttu, and senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, Khaled Elgindy, speak with Marc Lamont Hill about the future of Gaza.